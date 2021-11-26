NIPG To Transport Stranded Students

The students were attacked recently by locals and left stranded. NIPG CEO for Education Apelis Benson said tickets have been organized for the students to travel this weekend.

“The New Ireland Provincial Administration has approved for the repatriation of the nine students displaced by the fighting at Dauli Teachers College.

These students will be flying over this weekend. Tickets are being organized by the Education Division,” Mr Benson said.

Five of the nine New Ireland students fled to Lae after personal belongings including phones, money, bankcards and beddings were forcefully taken away from them.

Stanley Topolot, a second-year student said the attacks happened on Friday, 19th and Saturday 20th November on campus.

Six students vacated the campus on Sunday, one got off in Mt. Hagen and the other five travelled to Lae, while three are still in Hela.

Mr Benson said arrangements have been made with the Hela Provincial Education Department to locate and bring the students to Hagen and onto Lae for them to catch a plane to Kavieng.