New heights for Bugandi

All these came to an end when, under the leadership of Member for Lae, John Rosso, a new management was put in place in 2022, headed by principal Dennis Miall.

The school jumped back onto the radar this year when it ranked 38th out of 211 schools for having 84 of its students secure spaces in tertiary institutions; 84 out of 497 Grade 12 students from Bugandi.

This may not seem like much, but it is a great leap for a school that had to slowly make its way up from the ground.

Deputy principal – academic, Monica Samol Miapu, outlined that this is the third year of the new administration.

“A lot has been happening since the new administration came in, headed by principal Dennis Miall and three deputy principals – administration, guidance and counselling, and academic; the engine room for any institution,” said Mrs Miapu.

“In the three years, there has been indication of improvement – in the behaviour of the students and the perception of the community. Overall, the academic performance is what would allow people to see what has happened here; year in, year out.”

Mrs Miapu acknowledged all stakeholders involved in the function and management of the school.

“Having to come in as the deputy principal – guidance and counselling in 2022, a lot had to be done into working with students, both in and outside of the classrooms. Staff, students, parents – being involved in that change.”

In 2023, Mrs Miapu became the deputy principal – academic. She noted the changes made to assessment procedures and academic guidance, which was a contributing factor to their academic improvement.

Furthermore, 5 students from Bugandi have been selected by national high schools; one each to Wawin, Passam, Kerevat and two to Aiyura.

“That’s a bonus for Bugandi,” said Mrs Miapu.

“Our focus is for Bugandi to progress.”