NEC approves institute's PNG office

This follows a strong representation made by the Global Managing Director of the TBI, Michael McNair in a meeting with the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru at the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos- Klosters, Switzerland last month on their eagerness to open a fully-fledged office in PNG this year.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister, James Marape and the NEC for this approval which is a key outcome of my attendance at the World Economic Forum 2024,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru explained that TBI is a non-profit organization that was established by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair who during his tenure as prime minister implemented a major domestic-policy agenda and through record investment and reforms, the performance of the UK’s education and health-care sectors was radically improved. Crime reduced by a third, and a landmark legislation to tackle climate change introduced.

“All these were done in the context of record economic growth and employment levels. After leaving office, Mr. Blair established TBI to work with political leaders around the world to create real change for their people by advising on strategy, policy, and delivery. TBI was established on the belief that a country’s success and ability to enact transformational change is dependent on the effectiveness of its leadership and governance. They have offices in over 50 countries around the world and have led countries, businesses, NGOs, think-tanks, and charities, and have advised presidents and assisted prime ministers. They are funded in two ways- by reimbursement of cost by countries they operate in or being funded by sponsors to operate in various countries including donor agencies.”

Minister Maru further stated that PNG has many development challenges and needs help from organizations like the TBI which not only has the experience but also has the global reach.

“We can benefit from many of the networks that they have right across the world and also learn from the development experience of the rest of the world, leveraging their establishments and their relationships. Including developing a far better relationship with the UK who have offered to assist us in our transition into a green economy, in the area of carbon credit and biodiversity credit, and other areas of international trade that will be of benefit to PNG.”

The proposed TBI office in Port Moresby will not only service PNG but the rest of the Pacific Region. They also have offices in Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

In every country they operate in they have up to six full-time staff both local and international.