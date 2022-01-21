NCC Awarded For Outstanding Performance

The award, said to be a first of its kind, was presented to NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda, by Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management (DPM), Taies Sansan.

In 2015, DPM manually put in place the Personal Management System (PMS) to monitor the performance of the statutory bodies, agencies, commissions and the public servants to provide effective service delivery. It later moved the system online, and has been operational for the past two years.

“The objective of this performance management system was to see whether the services can be seen tangibly. We commend and congratulate the Executive Director and the team for doing that,” said Vele Ravugamini, DPM’s Secretary for Executive Resourcing Service.

He said Mr Kilanda’s records included his key performance indicators (KPI) which are sourced from official signed off documents such as quarterly reports and his key performance areas (KRA’s) from his operational plans for the year. Kilanda and his team performed well in their 2021 record have now been recognized for their efforts.

Secretary Sansan said, “This is the first certificate of achievement to an agency head. In recognition of being the best performing government agency head in PNG utilizing this performance management system.”

“We are the first one to get this award, we want to maintain this. Next year we’ll come back and win this award again,” said a proud Mr Kilanda.