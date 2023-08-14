Nawaeb District for impact projects

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen made this assurance after meeting with Prime Minister James Marape, Fisheries and Marine Minister Jelta Wong and Forests Minister Sailo Waipo, after the Parliament meeting on Thursday 10th August.

MP Pelgen said the top of the agenda would be the groundbreaking of the multi-million kina Redevelopment of the Nawaeb District Headquarters at Boana Station.

He said Nawaeb is thankful to have been given a K5 million funding commitment and approval from Morobe Governor Luther Wenge.

“We are extending an invitation for Marape to attend the groundbreaking ceremony later this month. The event will further coincide with the Launching of the Nawaeb District Five Year Development Plan that is now aligned with the recently launched National Governments Medium Term Development Plan IV.”

Pelgen said Prime Minister James Marape was pleased with the Nawaeb District Six Months Project Implementation Report. It is said to be the first of its kind for any district in Papua New Guinea.

The plan captures all projects implemented in Nawaeb District since Pelgen took office in August 2022.

Discussions also took place on a larger impact project to be established and implemented under the partnership of the National Government, Nawaeb District and Morobe Provincial Government.

“Discussions of the proposed project are still underway and Minister Wong has granted his full support and commitment for the project to go ahead,” Mr. Pelgen said.

Pelgen highlighted that Labuta LLG is the coastal (marine) area of the district and therefore the proposed impact project will most likely, be implemented there.

Pelgen was pleased with the discussions he had with Forest Minister, Sailo Waipo, stating that the huge potential of Nawaeb with its forest capacity will be considered to harness its full potential and sustainability for the better livelihood of the locals.

Discussions, communications and awareness of these proposed forest projects will be made known over the course of this term of Government.