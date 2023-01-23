Namah calls for Govt’s intervention

Vanimo Green MP and Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, Belden Namah made the call.

Namah made this call after Indonesian Government allegedly mistreated Enembe recently in Jakarta.

Namah said Enembe has been outspoken on racial issues in recent times in West Papua especially concerning the Javanese race. He has been under constant watch by the Indonesian authorities.

The Chairman also expressed alarm at reports that a member of the Enembe family protesting the arrest at a police station where he was held was shot dead in clashes with police.

"It is hard for me to turn a blind eye on this issue because of my people's traditional and family ties that extends beyond Vanimo Green into the West Papua Province.

"l am raising this issue also as Member of Parliament for Vanimo Green River Electorate and as Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs and also as a concerned Melanesian Leader.

'I call on the Indonesian authorities to immediately release Governor Enembe from the confines of the prison cells and allow him access to urgent medical attention.

"l am also calling on the United Nations and International Human Rights Commission to look into this.

"We must ensure the Human Rights of the West Papuan Leaders and her people are preserved and respected at all times and at all costs by the Indonesian Authorities,” said Namah.