Mystic Dance of the Tubuan Mask Culture

He achieved this in a mesmerizing acrylic painting titled "Tolai Tubuan Masks: Swing to the Kundu Drums."

Toule's painting masterfully depicts five Tolai Tubuan Masks engaged in traditional dance, bringing to life the spiritual essence and cultural richness of this age-old practice.

The artist's creative journey unfolded between October first and October seventh, resulting in a visually striking portrayal of a tradition that bridges the gap between the past and the present.

Measuring 49.5cm x 77.5cm, this abstract masterpiece, created on an unstretched canvas, is a testament to Toule's artistic prowess.

Inspired by the secretive Tolai society, Toule delves into the rare and stunning world of Tubuan Masks, an integral part of the traditional culture of the Tolai people.

These masks hail from one of the largest islands in the Bismarck Archipelago and are spiritually significant, shrouded in rituals and strict rules. The Tubuan Mask society, accessible only to select males, remains a guarded tradition where male spirits play a pivotal role.

The Tubuan Masks, characterized by cone shapes and a construction veiled in top secrecy, hold circular eyes and crescent-shaped mouths on a dark background. Symbolizing the teachings of manhood, these masks are used in dances that carry profound cultural significance.

However, the mystique is intensified by the strict prohibition that forbids women and children from gazing upon these sacred figures.

As Toule shares this piece with the world, it serves as not only a visual spectacle but also a gateway to the teachings passed down through the Tubuan Mask Society.

The rules and laws governing manhood, emanating from the godfathers and elders, are symbolically represented in Toule's work, emphasizing the cultural significance that extends beyond the canvas.