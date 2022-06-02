Murder Suspects Appear In Court

Magistrate Alex Kalandi told the five that their plea will be taken at a later date when they appear again in the same court. Magistrate Kalandi, then ordered that the five remain in custody. He said if they want to apply for bail, they can apply at the national court.

According to the Police report read out in court, it was alleged that on Tuesday 24 May at around 8am, the five were alleged to have been involved in the death of Dugul, an employee of Fortune Investment Supermarket.

The police report stated that Dugul was at the market when a mobile phone was stolen by a carrier at the market. A carrier is usually a young male who makes money off of carrying market goods for customers.

It was further stated that the man, whose phone was taken, went to a nearby Service Station and informed his friends of what had occurred.

Despite the phone being returned to the owner, the man returned to the market with this friends in search of the carrier who took his phone. Armed with bushknives, they ran into the market in search of him.

The main suspect, swung his bush knife at late Dugul who was buying food, and cut her in the left side of her neck, causing her to bleed to death.