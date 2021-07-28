Mother receives late son’s degree

Among the graduating class at the joyous occasion was the family of Late Danly Kotapu, posthumous graduate, a Bachelor of Arts Degree, his family now holds.

Danly Kotapu was 30 years old at his passing in March. Late Danly’s mother Janet, his widow Hellen, 4-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter and siblings were present at the ceremony.

Widow Hellen Kotapu expressed the bittersweet feeling of having to experience what would have been a celebration of a milestone in his education and career.

She couldn’t describe the feeling as she watched the ceremony, it was heartbreaking and painful.

“Mi hard lo sanap na lukim ol manmeri hamamas. I had to force myself to stand there and witness the graduation.”

Late Danly’s sister, Silvia Kotapu said his death was sudden after a persistent cough that lead to him having difficulty to breath. It was a sudden passing.”

“In the family, he was the only one that went as far to uni to get the paper but unfortunately he passed away.”