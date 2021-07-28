 

Mother receives late son’s degree

BY: Marysila Kellerton
12:40, July 28, 2021
Over 200 students graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences strand. Graduating posthumous was Late Danly Kotapu.

Among the graduating class at the joyous occasion was the family of Late Danly Kotapu, posthumous graduate, a Bachelor of Arts Degree, his family now holds.

Danly Kotapu was 30 years old at his passing in March. Late Danly’s mother Janet, his widow Hellen, 4-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter and siblings were present at the ceremony.

Widow Hellen Kotapu expressed the bittersweet feeling of having to experience what would have been a celebration of a milestone in his education and career.

She couldn’t describe the feeling as she watched the ceremony, it was heartbreaking and painful.

“Mi hard lo sanap na lukim ol manmeri hamamas. I had to force myself to stand there and witness the graduation.”

Late Danly’s sister, Silvia Kotapu said his death was sudden after a persistent cough that lead to him having difficulty to breath. It was a sudden passing.”

“In the family, he was the only one that went as far to uni to get the paper but unfortunately he passed away.”

