Morobe’s retirees farewelled

It was a first-of-its-kind event in Morobe when a sendoff dinner was hosted in honour of 15 retirees at the Lae International Hotel.

Facilitated by the Morobe Provincial Administration’s human resource management division, the retirees, in the presence of their family members, received their retirement certificates with awards presented in recognition to the longest serving officers.

Outgoing provincial program adviser in the division of health, Micah Yawing, received a gold medal for being the longest serving officer with 48 years of service under his belt. The award was presented by provincial administrator, Bart Ipambonj.

Receiving silver was one of Morobe’s passionate educationists, Noah Hiob, with 47 years of service to the province.

Outgoing audit manager, Ken Kavon, was presented a bronze award for his 42 years of service to Morobe while Central man, Leo Wari, was awarded for his contributions as a carpenter to the province for over 4 decades as well.

Outgoing community health worker, Kepas Tomato, retired after 33 years of service. He was unable to attend the event hence one of his family members picked up his certificate on his behalf while Yali Muhuyupe finally called it quits after serving as an office assistant for 33 years.

Frank Kobak and David Laufa were recognised for their 28 years’ worth of contribution to Morobe whilst Yawikaing Tamapu and Yangum Hangum both clocked 25 years each in their respective fields.

Francis Mandari retired after 24 years of service, Nenguru Kabu after 22 years as an office assistant, Alex Gawi after 19 years of service while John Winnie and James Kabi after seven years each.

Speaking at the event, the provincial administrator, Ipambonj, said the 15 retirees have contributed over 400 years of service to the province, adding their exit leaves behind a massive gap that would take years to fill.

Ipambonj said the provincial administration will need to review its structure to accommodate the void. He then assured the retirees of the administration’s support, saying the door is always open to them.