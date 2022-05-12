More Medical Students Needed: MPHA

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority (PHA) shared experiences from the area and ideas to clear pathways for cancer control in the country. One way they saw fit was to invite more medical students to assist in the hospital.

The aim of the meeting was to achieve and provide appropriate approaches to the implementation level in cancer prevention, control and care within PNG.

Morobe PHA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kipas Binga is encouraging medical students at Divine Word University to assist in the cancer wards to create a learning ground for the medical students and increase manpower for the hospital.

“The Divine Word University has the medical school that they have started and with the medical program sometime back. We recently signed a MoU and raising our hands up to support the clinical training, wherever we could.

“So that relationship is already there in the MoU and some Divine Word students are doing their medical attachment with us. Some of them who have passed out in the last two years as graduate doctors are doing their residency program with us in the hospital,” Dr Binga said.

The MPHA said the MoU would pave way for more medical work force. The hospital thanked the board’s support and for allowing the school of Medicine to start looking at having clinical blocks within the organization for student training within hospital grounds.