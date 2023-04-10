Mirisim launches road link connecting Vanimo

Member for Telefomin and Minister for Works and Highways Solan Mirisim have recently launched an 8km road that will link Matopai and Edwaki station connecting it to Vanimo.

The event was witnessed by Governor for West Sepik Tony Wouwou and other provincial leaders.

Minister Mirisim when speaking during the launch highlighted the importance of the road saying there's potential in agriculture activity in Namea LLG but road access remains the challenge.

He said with the road launching, access to market will be easy for his people. However, Mirisim is appealing for the people to go back and toil the land so they can have money in their pockets rather than expecting hand-outs.

Mirisim further stated that he plans to connect all the 4 LLGs of Telefomin by road and at the end of this year two LLGs will be connected by road.

This will be history in the making after 47 years of our country independence, Telefomin has no road connecting to major centers of PNG.

He added that the DDA have plans and it will only be achievable when they have better road connection.

“Movement of government goods and services will now be easy, and they can built better schools, aid post, and other services when they have better road access. It will also reduce the cost of transportation which is a challenge for a district like Telefomin."