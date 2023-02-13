Mirisim clears air on Sirinumu road funding

Minister for Works and Highways, Solan Mirisim made this remarks when responding to MP for Hiri Koiari, Keith Iduhu’s recent media statement about a K30 million that was allocated to the Sogeri Road upgrade and maintenance works in 2014.

Iduhu alleged that the money was misused and that Department of Works and Highways was asked to clear the air.

Mirisim after confirming with the Department of Works Highways record that despite commitment made at that time by the National Government in 2014, there was no funds allocated.

He said most of the road work being carried out on the Kinakon to Sogeri section, which is now in a much improved condition and the part of upgrading and sealing works done on the first 5km section of Iarowari turn off -Boda was done by the Department of Works and Highways under limited capital works and maintenance budget for the national roads.

Mirisim said there was no contract awarded from Boda to Sirunimu Dam by CSTB at the time because there was no funding.

“Funds had to be forked out from the Department of Works own Capital Works and maintenance Budget to do those works. The Minister said due to lack of budget funding support from the government at the time, the contract on the first 5km section was stopped up till now.

“The fact of the matter was that there were no funds and with the funding constraint in the Capital Works and Maintenance department of Works couldn’t continue the works as planned.”

However, Mirisim have assured the people that Improved Road Access is critical to sustainable low cost operations of the hydro power dam such as Sirininumu and therefore the PANGU led government will give it the utmost priority to fix these road under the government’s flagship Connect PNG program.