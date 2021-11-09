Ministry To Host First ICT Summit

Minister responsible, Timothy Masiu says the inaugural National ICT Summit will now be the official forum for Government to bring the public and private sector to share experiences, ideas and discuss current trends, practices and developments in the use of ICT and digital technologies.

The theme of the Summit is, "Enhancing our economy through ICT and digital transformation".

He said this theme reflects the Government's current thinking to align PNG's effort on ICT with global trends and best practices but tailored to suit PNG's circumstances.

The Thematic Areas are as follows:

Access,

Governance & Project Management

Digital Government Services

Financial Inclusion

Digital ID and Data Governance

Innovation and Entrepreneurship, SME, Agriculture, Mining, and other innovations

Critical National Infrastructure

Digital Skills and Digital Literacy

Media & Broadcasting Industry

Cybersafety and Cybersecurity

The inaugural Summit was initially planned for earlier this year but was delayed due to the pandemic restrictions.

“I am pleased that we are finally holding the event. It will be 100 percent virtual and live streamed free on NBC TV as well as on the DICT and NBC TV Facebook social media pages. We are also encouraging the general to watch and interact online as we will be taking live question during each thematic session.

Minister Masiu said the outcomes of the forum shall inform and validate current Government's thinking and guide development of appropriate policies to accelerate digital transformation towards a digital economy.