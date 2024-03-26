Minister Tkatchenko meets with ICRC Head

Top of the agenda for ICRC was the outstanding Host Country Agreement, which has not been ratified by Parliament since 2016; and the ratification of the additional protocols to the Geneva Conventions inclusively.

Georgantas in his brief to the Minister noted that Papua New Guinea signed and ratified the four Geneva Conventions on how to conduct hostilities during a conflict in 1977, but added that two additional protocols, which were signed then, are yet to be ratified by PNG.

Georgantas also expressed that the host country agreement had the same legal value and procedure as an international treaty, and needed to be ratified by the national parliament.

He added that Red Cross has signed host country agreements with 106 countries around the world — the majority of which parliaments have ratified, and highlighted the need to formalize their presence in the country.

"We have not had serious problems functioning in the country, but sometimes when we have to import equipment and so on, we need a more formal basis. These include among others, for purposes of tax and duty clearance, as well as to formalize the status of our international staff.”

Minister Tkatchenko assured Georgantas of the commitment of the Department of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the submission is presented to the NEC, and tabled at the Parliament session in May 2024.

He affirmed support with a National Executive Council submission that is already in progress for submission.

This includes approval for the amendment to PNC's International Organization's Privileges and Immunities Act 1975 — to include the ICRC's Privileges and Immunities Regulation 2024.

Minister Tkatchenko added that the "Amendment and ratification of the Privileges and Immunities Regulation, will enforce and give effect to the host country agreement."

Georgantas also informed Minister Tkatchenko that though PNG had signed the additional protocols to the Geneva Conventions, it is yet to ratify.

He said, the protocols are; to strengthen the protection of victims of international (Protocol l) l, and non-international (Protocol Il) armed conflicts and place limits on the way wars are fought".

The ICRC head stated, "It's important, as these are rarely ratified during conflict. You have to ratify them during peace to be prepared for conflict. So I think it is important for PNG internationally," he said.

Minister Tkatchenko acknowledged the pending issue, and requested the relevant documents to be furnished and processed.

Minister Tkatchenko affirmed the full support of the Government to ratify the outstanding additional protocols of the Geneva Convention and the host country agreement.

"The Red Cross is a significant partner, as an institution recognized worldwide for your dedication to Humanitarian work, and all else that you do. In many different ways, we appreciate your work.

Because where governments cannot go, the Red Cross can, with your flag flying high," he said.