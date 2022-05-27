Mine Villages Get New Homes

The project was a partnership between Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF), Finalbin community, local building contractors and Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) that saw these families each receive keys to their new homes this month.

Chairman of the Mine Villages, Maino Lucas, said the project was a sign of change in support at the mine’s executive management level, “The project delivered shows the leadership we have at the Ok Tedi mine, our people will benefit through this leadership.”

Former VPC Chairman for Finalbin village, Tony Itulam was grateful of the support from OTDF thanking them for completing the project despite delays caused by COVID-19.

The OTML CEO & MD and Chairman of OTDF, Musje Werror officiated the handover to the recipients and in his address said he wanted to see the Ok Tedi Mine Villages become a model community in PNG, “I would like to see improvements in the living standard that will continue after mine closure and these five houses are a perfect example of making this happen.”

Team Leader OTDF Infrastructure Department, Richard Jendeng said they were involved in all stages of the project, particularly supporting the contractors to ensure compliance to standards and specifications.

The houses are fully kitted with brown and white goods, three bedrooms and supplied with both hot and cold water and electricity.

Through OTDF’s infrastructure developments, the Mine Villages will see the next five houses built for Kavorabip Village this year, followed by two houses each for both Atemkit and Wangbin Villages.

All approved nominations have been submitted with other VPC projects awaiting approval by respective communities.