Mendi airport set to open in April

Member for Mendi-Munihu Raphael Tonpi in a statement said work on the new Mendi Airport terminal and runway have finally been completed following the closure of this airport in 2018 after an Air Niugini Dash-8 plane was burnt.

Tonpi said it took a lot of time and resources to bring back this service services and to earn the trust of the service providers like Air Niugini.

“But in the meantime, we are in talks with PNG Air to provide service in and out of Mendi on a weekly basis,” he said.

The MP said the launching of big projects in Mendi including the five (5) year development plan for the province will also take place during the reopening of the airport.

In another statement released a few weeks ago, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government announced the advancement of K2 million to PNG Air, a move designed to subsidize passenger air travel to and from Mendi.

This strategic initiative is underpinned by a multifaceted vision aimed at driving socio-economic growth within the Southern Highlands Province.

The key objectives include promoting efficient and affordable connectivity for SHP residents and businesses with the rest of Papua New Guinea, facilitating market access for local commodities, and positioning SHP as an attractive travel destination.