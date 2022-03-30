Medical Drugs Deliveries Hampered

Committee members were not satisfied that a foreign company other than the PNG state-owned enterprise, Post PNG to deliver with low results.

Deputy Secretary, Eva Lionel explained that the effectiveness relies on the delivery system largely so transportation, although sometimes they cannot deliver quickly enough because modes of transport in the country is getting difficult now.

“The roads getting into facilities like aid posts because especially the kits, we have to deliver to the facilities directly and these are the companies that we got to do that.

So to a certain extent, the deliver depends on the transport network that’s available and sometimes hampered by the government or ourselves not paying them quickly enough so they don’t deliver on time,” Lionel explained.

In response to further questioning by the committee, Lionel added that the cause of the delay goes back to both the Health Department and the provincial health authorities in not fulfilling each of their part of the tasks, including the payment of contractors. But it depends on the validity of the contractors’ certificates.