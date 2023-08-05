Masiu condemns journo shooting

Rea and a colleague cameraman were attending a PNG Power event at the Edevu Hydro station on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Masiu said the incident highlights the need for the proposed Media Development Policy, in that the key thrust of the policy is to develop mechanisms to properly address the working conditions of media workers including insurance.

“As the minister responsible for the NBC and the wider information and communication industry, I condemn the incident in the strongest terms,” he said.

“We do not wish for such incidents to happen to anyone, least of all, al brave female reporter doing her daily job of informing and educating our citizens,” he said.

Masiu commended the staff of PNG Power and NBC who helped Rea to the hospital for treatment.