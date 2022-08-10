Marape Keen On Sustaining Connect PNG Policy

Marape said, “This policy is the critical economic enabler that will accelerate economic activity and connect our country through improved roads, airports, airstrips, wharves and ports, ICT and energy to build an inclusive country and stimulate growth and further opportunities.”

He further stated, “We must quarantine resources to fund these investments. We must fully implement projects in energy, road infrastructure and ICT to make this initiative sustainable. It is about unlocking our country so that it realizes its full potential.”

The Prime Minister says all parts of the country must be connected with roads, jetties, ports, airports, power and the internet within the decade.

He emphasized that the country must facilitate movement of people, services and businesses.

“We must link all parts of our country with power, and internet, for education, health and learning. This enabling infrastructure must unpack the agriculture potential for our people in coffee, cocoa, copra, fish and tourism and hospitality industry.

“The investment returns for Connect PNG must be in opportunities that come from these infrastructure investments,” said PM Marape.