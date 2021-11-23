Mapai supports Kumura Foundation

Chairman, Jacob Sole Luke, applauded Kumura Foundation for their efforts in addressing rural health issues in the remote Central Bismarck Range.

“We are happy to support your noble efforts with these items so you can deliver them to where they are needed most,” he stated.

When receiving the items, director of Kumura Foundation, Vincent Kumura, thanked Luke and his team for the partnership and support.

“These items will be distributed to people living in the Lower Bundi areas, especially those living along the fringes of the mighty Ramu River on the Ramu Plains where the rates of malaria are high,” said Kumura.

As part of their efforts in serving the rural communities, the Kumura Foundation trek team plans to start their rural outreach program in December.

Accompanying the team will be seven community health worker (CHW) students of the Kundiawa CHW Training Institution and medical volunteers from Simbu.

“In this annual ‘Travel2Change’ campaign of the foundation, the team will be doing rural clinics, conduct awareness on COVID-19 and distribute these mosquito nets,” outlined Kumura.

“All referral cases of Upper Bundi will be made to the Gembogl District Hospital in Simbu or the Kundiawa General Hospital. The rest from Lower Bundi will be referred to Brahman Health Centre or the Modilon General Hospital in Madang.”

(Mapai Charity Foundation team with team KF at the presentation at Mapai’s yard)