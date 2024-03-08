Major upgrade in East Pomio

The smallest LLG, East Pomio, is now undergoing major developments.

East Pomio LLG president, Steven Sinkie, said the construction of their new LLG chamber and office complex at Milim-mu Ward, worth K1.5 million, is about 70 percent complete.

The LLG chamber will replace an old and deteriorated building that was erected during the colonial era, and this would also make East Pomio the first LLG in the district to have a newly constructed LLG headquarters.

Once the LLG office complex is completed by contractor, there will be a follow up project for two new staff houses.

“At the moment we are facing accommodation issues where two to three officers are sharing one house, so the new office and houses will also positively impact and improve the welfare of my officers so that they can perform their duties better to serve the people of East Pomio LLG,” Sinkie stated.

He said these infrastructure projects were funded by the Pomio District Development Authority, while the LLG also has a road and bridge project set for this year.

“We in East Pomio LLG are privileged to see such changes in our LLG, and this is the first time in history that we are witnessing such development. We also have a road project which will connect East Pomio to Central Pomio LLG, and is being funded at a cost of K1 million.”

Sinkie said there will be a ground breaking ceremony for the road project after the launch of ‘MV Pomio 2’ at Palmalmal.

The LLG also benefits from a 100-meter bridge for Kilalum River that is sourced under the national government’s Connect PNG programme.

East Pomio LLG has 13 wards and though its people are currently traveling in open seas for several hours to Kokopo and other neighbouring LLGs, accessibility is being addressed with another major road project along the south coast corridor through Sinivit LLG, which is the only LLG in Pomio district that is connected by road to the provincial capital of Kokopo.