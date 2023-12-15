LLG leaders paid outstanding allowances

DPLLG Secretary Philip Leo in a media statement informed councillors that their long overdue allowance from April to August this year was paid. Ward members received K3000 each while deputy presidents received K3500 each.

The Department has also paid the remaining months of September to December 2023 on 6th December 2023.

“With these two payments made, my Department has no more outstanding payments for 2023. All months of this year from January to December have now been paid. Let me also clarify again the allowance payments are now paid at the rate of K600 per month for ward members (councillors) and K700 per month for deputy presidents,” said Leo

“I commend the LLG leaders for your patience and commitment in maintaining your mandated roles and responsibilities as elected leaders in your respective LLGs despite the long delays we face in paying your allowances.

“I also extend my gratitude to Minister Soroi Eoe, for always following up with your fellow college Ministers from the Department of Finance and Treasury to have warrants released to make payments and BSP Bank for always working with us to administer the allowance payments for the LLG leaders.”

Meantime, Mr Leo has appealed to leaders who still have outstanding payments yet to be received from the Department to contact responsible officers in the LLG division of the Department to submit correct account details so the Department can settle their dues.

“I would like to emphasise that the LLG leaders, especially the councillors play a vital role at the community level. There I give my commitment to do more to give them the due recognition and support they deserve as the duly elected leaders on the ground.”