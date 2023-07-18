Lihir, Govt work with stakeholders to address issues

These issues were raised in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by tenement landholders, relocated family groups and surrounding communities in December 21, 2020.

The parties involved in this collaboration include the New Ireland Provincial Government, the Namatanai District Administration, Nimamar Local Level Government, as well as the United and Catholic Churches (who are also Tenement landholders).

In 2020, tenement landholders and relocated family groups completed a comprehensive review of the Compensation, Relocation and Resettlement, Local Benefits and Development arrangements pertaining to the Lihir project. This is known as the Lihir Agreements Review (LAR).

The LAR was conducted pursuant to the requirements of the Mining and Environment Acts, and the resulting agreements registered with the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) and the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) in 2021.

The current meetings are an additional process to discuss and collaboratively resolve other issues that were raised but not covered by the LAR process.

The first round of discussions was held in April, with the second round already underway this month.

Newcrest is committed to supporting the National Government and New Ireland stakeholders address these outstanding issues which further encourages economic growth and build resilient communities.