Lawyers march for ‘Rule of Law’

Called the march for the ‘Rule of Law’, this event was organized by the PNG Law Society to draw the attention of the country to the fast deteriorating law and order situation around the country.

The march began at one end of the Ela beachfront and ended at the iconic APEC house.

When addressing the lawyers post-march, PNG Law Society President Hubert Namani said walking together in solidarity for the rule of law sends a powerful message to Papua New Guineans.

“It demonstrates our collective commitment to upholding justice, accountability and the principles of fairness and transparency in Papua New Guinea,” said Namani.

Namani said the march underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law and reaffirms shared dedication to building a society where the rule of law prevails.

“Let us continue to stand together in our pursuit for a brighter and more just future for all,” he added.

Namani reminded the lawyers that section 7 (a) of the Lawyers Act 1986 mandates the PNG Law Society to promote the interest of the public and the interest of lawyers concerning legal matters and generally to promote and uphold justice and the rule of law.

He called for ethical practices from all lawyers to uphold the rule of law when dealing with court cases.

“As legal professionals, we play a critical role in advising and guiding decision-makers as well as in making decisions that shape our legal landscape. Therefore, it is paramount that we maintain a steadfast commitment to ethical practice and the rule of law in all our endeavours.

“By adhering to ethical standards without bias or under influence, we contribute to a just and fair legal system that upholds the principles of justice and equality,” the President added.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, David Denniston, said the Commonwealth Lawyers Association was keen to support this march.

Denniston emphasized that the march demonstrates their commitment to raising awareness about the importance of the rule of law and how these laws are important in protecting the lives of people in the Commonwealth countries including PNG.