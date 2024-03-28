Late Pomio EO farewelled

He passed away at the Nonga General Hospital after he had collapsed and was rushed there on Saturday, March 16th.

Born in October in 1965 and a seismologist by profession, the late Lawrence hailed from Rovan village in the West Pomio LLG of Pomio District, and had served as the EO to the Member for Pomio for the past eight years, since Elias Kapavore won the by-election in 2015.

Farewelled at the Kabakaul Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church on Monday, March 25th, Kapavore described him as someone who understood and worked well with him and other stakeholders.

“Anton was a committed Christian and had given his life back to God. He was the closest to me, out of all my electoral staff and we would always discuss matters regarding Pomio District and scriptures from the Bible,” MP Kapavore shared.

He further urged students and those that attended the funeral service to emulate the life of the late Lawrence; to always remain connected to God.

In his tribute, Governor Michael Marum acknowledged the life of the late Lawrence, who ensured services were delivered to the Pomio people and the province as a whole.

“I’m here to represent the province to say thank you to his family for their time and commitment, and in allowing the late Lawrence to carry out his duties,” said Governor Marum.

“As you have heard from the Pomio MP, the late Lawrence is someone that will be difficult to replace, because he was not just someone from the streets, but an experienced professional.”

Marum said because of his experience, a good working relationship existed between the ENB Provincial and Pomio District administrations, unlike in the past where such partnerships were unheard of.

The casket of the late Lawrence had overnighted at his residence at Kenabot in Kokopo before it was transported via the new ‘MV Pomio 2’ to Palmalmal, Pomio District, on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife Monica, their three children and three grandchildren.

His burial is expected this week at his home village.