Kokopo police cell refurbished

The maintenance project was inspected and declared for use on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2023 by Kokopo District Court Magistrate Leonard Mesmin and Governor Michael Marum.

The upgrade and maintenance plan was focused on electrical circuits, cell blocks, juvenile cell clocks, kitchen upgrade and toilet facilities.

The facility was funded by the East New Britain Provincial Government under law and order sector with K138, 000 and FinCorp donating K20, 000 under its private-public community outreach.

After the inspection, Magistrate Mesmin said the renovation was done after the court ordered for the renovation of the cell block as it was in an unhealthy and poor condition.

Magistrate Mesmin thanked the provincial government and partners in renovating the cell block stating that this is a very important building in Kokopo.

Governor Marum said cell blocks in the province will be renovated including that of the Kerevat Correctional facility.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Januarius Vosivai, Kerevat Correctional Institute of Service (CIS) jail Commander Superintendent Margreth Garap and the provincial government representatives were also present for the inspection.