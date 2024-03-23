Kokopo City Authority to advertise positions

The KCA now has 94 approved positions in its administrative structure that will be advertised soon.

Speaking at the closing of the Performance Management System (PMS) workshop on Friday, March 15th, at Malapau in Kokopo, host MP, Ereman ToBaining Junior iterated that the appointment of the new chief executive council would come through the National Executive Council (NEC).

He said he will be working closely with the provincial human resources division and the Department of Personnel Management to ensure that KCA gets a permanent CEO.

ToBaining Jnr outlined that the provincial administrator’s performance would be assessed by the Governor and the Open MPs, to ensure the PA’s appointment can be extended.

“Public servants, you are responsible for delivering our policy decisions through the provincial and district administrations. And I keep on saying to the public servants in Kokopo district that if you are not delivering to the expectations of the Kokopo City Authority Board, then the door is open to you,” he said.

Regarding the PMS workshop held last week on the Provincial Administrator’s Key Result Areas, the Kokopo MP encouraged the district administrators and divisional advisors to show good leadership to the junior officers down the line.

“Service delivery can only be achieved if the provincial and district administrations align themselves to the national plans,” he stated.