Kagamuga Airport closed

In a joint conference with media today, the National Airports Corporation and airline operators, confirmed that a technical team is on the ground assessing the damage.

The oil spill is reported to be suspicious and allegedly done by locals in protest over the appointment of the Mt. Hagen Election Returning officer.

While police have begun investigations, NAC Managing Director Rex Kiponge said perpetrators will be dealt with under the Civil Aviation Act.

“Air service is vital for our people. This is the last thing NAC expects,” said Kiponge.

“We have made the decision to close the airport while we assess the situation.”

Air Niugini CEO Bruce Alabasta and PNG Air Acting CEO Stanley Stevens said the closure of the airport will affect the travelling public especially the people of Western Highlands and the entire Highlands Region.

Mr. Kiponge further announced that the two security companies providing security services at Kagamuga Airport have been suspended while investigations are underway.

“I am demanding local leaders to apprehend perpetrators,” the NAC boss said.

“You have no right to start issuing threats.”

“Airport is not your avenue to express your frustrations,” he added.

Mr. Kiponge said based on the assessment report he receives, he will decide on whether or not an extension to the airport closure is needed.