K261 million paid to 20 contractors

The presentation conference occurred at the Department of Works Headquarters as six international contractors and 14 national contractors, were applauded for their duty under the Connect PNG Programme.

Works and Highways Minister Solan Mirisim confirmed that all invoices acquired from these contractors have undergone multiple auditing processes, and hence have been cleared for payment.

“These payments are being made after having the invoices for payments go through a vigorous vetting process that starts in the field with the Project Supervision and Management Consultants who provide independent project management services on behalf of the government.

“That means that the contractors have done well and deserved to be paid. I acknowledge the patience of the contractors whilst the Department of Works and Highways does its work of verifying and approving the invoices for payments”, said Minister Mirisim.

He remarked that this payment will assist them to finish off all established projects by end of this year, all throughout the country.

The payment is allocated to contractors purposely for road linkage, maintenance, road constructing and road expansion into remote areas. This includes K76 million to Highlands region, K75 million to New Guinea Islands Region, K67 million to Momase Region and K40 million to Southern Region.

Minister Mirisim said these contractors are providing 30,000 jobs for Papua New Guineans around the country and have been loyal to their terms of agreement through the Connect PNG Programme.

“The highest payment being K32, 000,000 to COVEC PNG Ltd for the construction of a 4–lane highway from Kokopo town to Tokua Airport. The lowest payment being K8937.61 to Metallurgical Corportaion of China (MCC) as outstanding payment for the Nadzab to Henganofi Contract under the ADB-Funded Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment Programme (SHHIP)”, said Minister Mirisim.

With payment provided to these contractors, Minister Solan appealed to them to take responsibility and deliver works that will contribute to nation building.

“Therefore, I encourage you to continue to work and deliver on the respective contracts and ensure that the final outcomes reflect value for money and reflect the accepted standards for sustainability.

“It is a must that everyone contracted in a project must earn an honest pay. That task rests with the Department and Highways. You must take responsibility and deliver a programme that will contribute to nation building in the future”, said Minister Mirisim.