K23 million-grant aid project signed

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Japanese Ambassador, His Excellency Nobuyuki Watanabe on Monday 19 February signed the Japan Grant Aid Project valued at K23 million for the country’s Internal Policing and Higher Education sectors.

Under the grant aid project, the Japanese Government donated 60 new vehicles to the Royal PNG Constabulary, while the Department of Higher Education institutions will receive advanced information and communication technology equipment.

Minister Tkatchenko speaking at the signing ceremony noted that Japan is Papua New Guinea’s third biggest trading partner.

“The donation of 60 brand new vehicles is a massive injection to logistics for the police force in PNG.”

“These grants worth over K23m are a very special gift to PNG and must be looked after and maintained.”

His Excellency Nobuyuki Watanabe said the signing of the new projects means so much for the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the first program is providing 60 vehicles to the value of K12.8m in the security field, which he said is currently one of the country’s biggest issues.

The second project worth K10.2m is for the provision of ICT equipment for Teachers colleges, including for online education and video conferencing.

“This is part of a long-standing program of cooperation between Japan and PNG including the development, production and distribution of textbooks and school facility maintenance.”

H.E. Watanabe also noted that the year marks the 50th anniversary of Japan’s economic cooperation with PNG.

“Japan has implemented many projects in PNG in various sectors such as fisheries, agriculture, forestry, education, sanitation, development and environment.”

“It is significant that today’s (Monday 19th) signing of the grant project coincides with the 50th anniversary.”

Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr who witnessed the event said it was a significant gift towards PNG’s 50th anniversary.

“In our endeavours to improve our policing in the country, the 60 vehicles come at a very timely intervention.”

“One of our immediate interventions was to ensure that we have logistics around the country and to also reduce the costs of vehicle hires.”

Minister Tsiamalili Jr said Police had started the procurement rollout last year with 120 vehicles allocated to all provinces, and that the 60 vehicles would be a bonus to the number of fleets.