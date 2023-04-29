K1m in community grants for local organizations

The community grant under Digicel Foundation provides grants up to K50,000 to local organizations across the country who are delivering projects in the areas of health, education, water and sanitation, sustainable livelihoods, and safety.

These grants will go towards projects such as safe houses, sports development, medical equipment, advocacy on gender-based violence, education, agriculture and WASH programs.

Digicel PNG Foundation chief executive officer, Serena Sasingian acknowledged the local organizations for their commitment and tireless effort in following the application process and congratulated the successful recipients.

“We continue to receive an overwhelming number of applications for our Community Grants program every year, which shows us that there is a real need to support local organizations. Digicel Foundation will continue this program so that we can continue to help those who are providing solutions to local problems and making a difference in their communities.’’ He stated.

The local organization will have representatives to attend a capacity building training in Madang next month to learn the monitoring and reporting aspects of the program, so they are able to effectively implement their projects within the timeframe.

Also in addition to the grants, Digicel Foundation provides support in terms of capacity building, coordination and monitoring to ensure that these organizations successfully deliver their projects.

Since the launch of the program in 2019, the community grants has been an annual program and to date given K3.5 million.