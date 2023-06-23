Implement curriculum correctly, teachers told

A SBC 3-days trainer of trainers (TOT) program started on Wednesday at Malaguna Primary School which aimed at setting clear standards on what is required of teachers and students to learn and use those academic standards in their personal development.

The theme of the training is; “Improving teachers’ capacity in teaching Standard Based Curriculum and inclusive education to improve learning in Rabaul district schools.”

Speaking during the training yesterday was Rabaul District School Inspector, Cecilia Tapil who stressed on the importance of the SBC structure and its content and that it must be understood by all.

“With the SBC, we have a set of standard lessons that we teach to various grades, starting from pre-school to primary school and up to secondary school. These SBC is based on a national standard and includes knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values,” Mrs Tapil said.

The School Inspector said that SBC sets competencies that form the basis for quality education. She further urged teachers to plan their lessons well and understand the content of their work thus imparting the right knowledge and skills to students.

Mrs Tapil also highlighted on the importance of inclusive education, saying that every child has the right to education and being on the same learning capacity as his or her classmates.

“Unlike Outcome Based Education (OBE), SBC does not assess students with rankings however helps students to achieve the benchmark and progress to the next grade level,” she said.

Teachers have been reminded to emphasis more on students understanding the lessons concept rather than just imparting knowledge; thus, students can grasp and remember what has been taught and put into practice.

Meantime Rabaul District Education Coordinator, Markus Tipepe said that teachers attending the TOT will be facilitating trainings within their school clusters next week; one in the origin which will be held at Malaguna Secondary School and the other for resettlement schools to be conducted at Sikut-Matupit hall.