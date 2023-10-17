Illegal use of firearm high

It has been reported that more than five people have been confirmed dead after a tribal fight at the border of Jiwaka and Simbu provinces in June this year.

PPC Korin said heavy involvement of firearms was used during the fight.

“We believe that those firearms they are using to kill in the tribal fight are smuggled illegally because an ordinary villager cannot afford a gun,” he said

He said the most effective weapons that are used in the highlands region to fight over land disputes or other issues are firearms.

Korin said police have been trying to catch those involved in the illegal distribution of firearms and ammunition but the nature of criminal behaviour by highlanders often paves a big challenge to police operations.

He added that the involvement of communities has concealed information which makes it difficult for police to gather information.

“If you expose one gun, every other gun will be exposed but communities in the highlands oftentimes are reluctant to release information because they use weapons to protect themselves,” he said.

Korin said this calls for the establishment of a good information system within the community to mitigate the illegal use of firearms that is killing people in the community.

Meanwhile, the PPC said the fight ended three weeks ago with the negotiation of a peace agreement underway.