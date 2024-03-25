Hiri Moale 50th Anniversary a success

The highlight of the event was the recognition of 10 individuals as cultural ambassadors, showcasing their dedication to preserving and promoting traditional customs representing their villages.

Commencing with the initial judging held at the picturesque Tutu Beach Retreat in Taurama, contestants demonstrated their cultural prowess and adorned traditional attire, setting the tone for the festivities.

The proceedings transitioned to the APEC Haus on 22nd March, where participants engaged in a thought-provoking session of culture-based questioning, demonstrating their profound understanding of heritage after weeks of preparation.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere at Era Kone on March 23rd, locals and tourists alike gathered to witness the exhilarating Asi Asi and Vanagi races, sponsored by Trukai Industries. Despite the scorching sun, enthusiasm remained undeterred, with activities catering to attendees of all ages.

The culmination of anticipation arrived with the majestic Oala Bada Lagatoi's arrival, crafted by the skilled hands of Manu Manu village in the Central Province, evoking a myriad of emotions among spectators.

The grand finale on March 24th showcased a diverse array of traditional performances, honoring the rich cultural tapestry of different villages.

Among the recipients of the 2024 Special Category awards were Miss Barakau, Nancy Tau, recognized for her exceptional traditional attire, and Miss Kido, Goro Nohu, lauded for her profound cultural knowledge.

Additionally, Miss Gaire, Tabitha Ray, earned acclaim for her mastery of the Koe, while Miss Gabagaba Eurailiya Amy Uru, garnered the People's Choice Award.

Notably, Miss Tatana, Pekara Arua, was honored with the Committee's Choice Award of the BPW Special Scholarship Award, further underscoring the festival's commitment to nurturing talent and cultural preservation.

In the main event category awards, Miss Kira Kira, Mabatha Paul, was crowned Miss Hetura, embodying elegance and grace, while Miss Pari, Margaret Ali, secured the position of Miss Runner-up. The coveted title of Miss Hiri Hanenamo 2024-2025 was bestowed upon the esteemed Miss Elevala, Henao Heni, reaffirming her dedication to representing her culture with pride and distinction.

The Hiri Hanenamo program's evolution over decades has provided a platform for Motu Koita women to serve as proud cultural ambassadors, representing their families, clans, and tribes with dignity and honor.

The success of the Hiri Moale Festival owes much to the steadfast support of sponsors and organizing committees, past and present, whose unwavering dedication has ensured its continued prosperity and significance.