Healing in the heart of Panguna

The conflict proved to be one – if not the darkest periods – of modern Papua New Guinea’s history with the destruction of billions of kina worth of property, the loss of over 20,000 lives and the largest single call out of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

Whilst talks on reopening the mine are pending, the Autonomous Bougainville Government, under the leadership of President Ishmael Toroama, has embarked on ensuring the landowners of the Panguna area come to a mutual agreement on the issue and are properly reconciled.

The Bougainville Council of Churches led a Dawn Service at the Panguna Mine pit as early as 4am, attended by the ABG Chief Secretary, Shadrach Himata, and a number of ABG Department Heads.

A formal combined Sunday Catholic Mass was held in what used to be the former Panguna Township, where the Kurabang and Bakoringku clans reconciled.

Both clans acknowledged that the indifference and infighting between the Kurabang and Bakoringku clans fueled by the local general opposition to the Rio Tinto operated Bougainville Copper Limited that led to the Bougainville Conflict.

The Guava Mass Reconciliation program was implemented under the Panguna Mine Dialogue Strategy – a homegrown initiative developed by local leaders and endorsed by the Bougainville Executive Council to resolve 63 outstanding cases.

Component A of this strategy covers a range of processes and activities with the ultimate aim of solving outstanding issues and negotiating the possible reopening of the mine.

Following the reconciliations, President Toroama will visit Guava Village and the grave of revolutionary leader Francis Ona on July 24, 2022.

President Toroama, who was Commander of the Bougainville Revolutionary Army, will also formally revoke the BRA’s Standing Orders of 1990 to signify the cessation of all hostilities and activity of the BRA on Bougainville.

(Bougainville Council of Church leader and Bishop of the Bougainville United Church, Abraham Toroi, leading the dawn service held at the top of the Panguna Mine pit on Sunday)