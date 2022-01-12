Harness Trade Opportunities: Masiu

He was impressed with the PNG delegation that had been scheduling his meetings with corporate and government leaders in the ICT business for the Ministry to pursue international partnership and strategic alliance relations to deliver the PNG government’s digital government program.

“I thank PNG’s Pavilion management and organising committee led by Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade including seconded staff from Investment Promotion Authority (IPA), Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) for showcasing PNG in Dubai - a city dubbed as a leading investment destination.”

“This is the type of dedication and commitment we as Government expect from our bureaucrats and technocrats, especially our PNG heads of Overseas Missions/Posts, to make sure trade and investment opportunities are prioritised and promoted to enable growth in all sectors of PNG’s economy,” Minister Masiu said.

Masiu is also pleased that PNG’s organic agriculture products attract high interest international market buyers and is a sign of a potential market in PNG.

“It is pleasing to note that our organic agriculture products attract high interest international market buyers and particularly by the younger Arab population and is a clear indicator of a potential market for PNG to explore. We as a Government need to be more organized in linking our growers (sellers) with the buyers.

“I extend my gratitude to the former Minister for Forest - now Minister for Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt for being the first State Minister (to) give attention and support to PNG’s Pavilion in Dubai. I am the second State Minister that followed, and I am now calling for other economic ministers to reach out to the PNG Expo Pavilion for international trade facilitation,” Minister Masiu said.

Masiu and his technical delegation will continue their program to meet with other prospective investors and government partners in the ICT sector before returning.