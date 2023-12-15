Gurney Airport to undergo K76 million facelift

The National Airports Corporation and China Railway Construction Engineering Group signed a deal today as part of the second phase of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program, or CADIP, which is supported by the Asian Development Bank.

Works to be carried out under this contract include asphalt surfacing on the runway, a new terminal building and other associated works.

Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Valued at K76.843 million, this is another significant milestone in the implementation of phase two of the CADIP program. The ambitious project encompasses a range of upgrades aimed at ensuring compliance with international aviation standards.

The project scope covers asphalt surfacing, apron widening to accommodate bigger planes, airfield lighting systems, a new terminal building equipped with the latest technology and a standby power supply to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Works will also include the installation of new Airfield Ground Lighting Systems (AGL) to improve visibility and other associated works.

Kiosks inside the new terminal building will provide opportunities for local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to sell food items and handicrafts.

The project is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and will span over two and a half years. National Airports Corporation congratulated China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd for securing the contract and expressed anticipation for a successful collaboration.

Acting Managing Director & CEO of NAC, Dominic Kaumu emphasized that the Gurney Airport Upgrade aligns with NAC's vision to achieve a well-integrated network of sustainable airports by 2030.

Kaumu highlighted NAC's mission to deliver safe and reliable airport services contributing to PNG's socio-economic development, in line with national government objectives outlined in Vision 2050 and Medium-Term Development Plan IV 2023 - 2027.

Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt, emphasized the significance of the Gurney Airport Upgrade within the broader context of CADIP and Connect PNG initiatives. He acknowledged the achievements of CADIP Phase One, valued at K1.67 billion, and the ongoing commitment to modernize aviation infrastructure.

“Asia Development Bank has been instrumental making sure that this support continues and that’s why we are now here launching the CADIP II project. As you also know that most of these projects that are under CADIP I we have opened most of them, some of them are still under construction as we speak today, we’re still managing some of them. Some of them are falling behind but we’re working on them to make sure to bring them up to speed. Going forward, this particular long arrangement now with ADB is a total value of US$171.5 million which is about K500 or K600 million and its going to go and support all the much needed infrastructure development projects we require with existing airports that had to be attended to under CADIP I. So today you will witness the signing of the first project under CADIP II for the Gurney Airport upgrade. The specifics you heard from the acting MD in terms of what job or stop for work that needs to be done. And we look forward to make sure that this particular project meets the necessary deadline, and timeframe that is required to get the project up and running.”

The Gurney Airport Redevelopment Project is the first contract signed under CADIP II, representing a crucial step towards achieving the government's ambitious goals for the nation's aviation sector.

Member for Alotau in welcoming this signing said “This is an important project for the province as you know we’ve been one of the provinces that has been highlighted in the National Government’s plan for the tourism sector and we believe that the project will boost our tourism industry in the province and this project is critical especially with the infrastructure development. We looking forward to this project coming on board so that we can maximize the outcomes, especially within the tourism industry. There are also other plans within the province especially in terms of the maritime sector as well which we want to connect through the GEOMET passage which will also be on board for the province. This is an industry that we are really are keen in seeing coming to fruition, especially in our plans for the tourism industry. So we hope that with this project the people will embrace this development. We are looking at the local content of the project that will create employment opportunities as well especially push the local economy. So the local content is being considered and we hope NAC and development partner can look at that aspect as well in the project.”

Stakeholders expressed optimism about the successful implementation of the project and the positive impact it will have on national airports' adherence to international standards and regulations.

CRECG Representative expressed gratitude saying that it was a great honor to be given this opportunity to express our appreciation and for selecting them as contractors. They gave assurance that they would complete the project and have it delivered to the people in the nation within time and with quality as they always do. CRCEG have been established in your country for 15 years and is looking forward to continuously supporting the country's development.