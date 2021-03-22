Guards destroy NAC property

It is alleged that security personnel from Kuima Security attacked Asila security personnel over the termination of a security contract at the airport.

The fight started outside the terminal area, and spilled into the terminal building and airport tarmac; both passengers and airline staff at the airport got caught up in the confrontation.

Kuima Security personnel caused damages to the Domestic terminal and ran onto the tarmac, and chased duty staff.

It is believed that a security personnel from Asila was injured in the head and an NAC vehicle was damaged.

Police intervened and stopped the fight.

They also prevented further damages to other State property.

A media briefing will be held soon to address the issue