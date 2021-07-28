Graduates Challenged

Former senior public servant and guest speaker, Anna Kavana Bais encouraged the graduates to seek out opportunities in the informal sector as they venture into their own journeys with their degrees and diplomas.

“If you are hardworking, waiting to find a job don’t be dismayed. Try other means and you will be earning more money than those of us who are sitting in the office,” she said.

Mrs Bais added: “To the graduands, do not fear failure, do not give up when you walk out this door into the real world you will receive a lot of shut doors, a lot of turned down applications. You will hear way more nos’ than yes’ but never give up.”

Anna Bais herself started as a pay-roll clerk for the Department of Community Development before being shuffled to other sections within the organization that she later led as Secretary.

“Plant positive attitudes, they take you further. Nurture good habits, it takes you further. Work smarter, it takes you further. Surround yourself with people with positive vibes, they take you further.”

Graduand respondent Arabai Garada, Information and Communications Science Major, thanked the management and staff of the Michael Somare Library for their support during his years of studies.

“I believe the skills and knowledge that I’ve received will be put to use in my line of work as an information person in serving this great institution in terms of information delivery.”

Garada also acknowledged the challenges that many students faced during their last year, 2020, when COVID-19 reached the shores of Papua New Guinea.

“We have endured many challenges during the journey. As we all know, 2020 academic year was not that easy due to the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we realized how fragile normality was. That in the blink of an eye the whole could turn around and what we had previously which was once taken for granted simply would not apply anymore.”

Garada added, “We also became witnesses of the struggle of societies to react and to adjust to the new condition. Education could only follow the same path.”

He further stated, “Although new and unknown online learning platforms were introduced, we managed to show adaptability and perseverance that our times demanded to reach our ultimate goal.

“Perhaps, many of us did not realize that this are historical moments and we in our own unique way have made history. But despite all these challenges, we are truly resilient.”