Grade 12s to sit for first exam

At least 32,058 students from 220 Grade 12 schools, including the six National Schools of Excellence, private and permitted schools have nominated to sit for the exam.

Secretary for Education Dr. Uke Kombra is confident that students and teachers have prepared for it.

“I am now calling on the Provincial Division of Education, School Administrations and Parents to support our students to give their best,” he said.

Dr. Kombra called on the public to respect and support the students by ensuring in every way possible, that the students do the exam.

“These are our future leaders and we must play our part to ensure they feel safe to travel to school especially with the election-related disturbances in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

He said the department, through the Measurement Services Division, has dispatched all the materials for the examination, to all provinces.

He said all Provincial Education Advisors, Provincial Examination Supervisors, Senior Secondary Inspectors, Guidance Officers, Principals and Governing Councils must be vigilant to conduct the exam.

“They are also reminded that the penalty for cheating or assisting to cheat in national examinations is non-certification. I request all citizens to support fair examination,” he said.

Dr. Kombra urged students to study hard for the following final exams this October.

Grade 10 (9th-13th October)