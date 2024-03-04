Goroka MP detained, refused bail

This is following repeated attempts by police to bring him in for an interview since the late 2023 when a complaint was filed against him for alleged persistent sexual abuse.

According to a statement by the Police Commissioner David Manning, Tambua had “employed a range of legal measures to avoid questioning.”

However Commissioner Manning in the statement said Tambua attended an interview at the police headquarters on Monday, March 04th 2024 upon request and was subsequently arrested and charged with 26 counts of criminal offending of a serious sexual nature.

Bail has been refused in accordance to the laws relating to serious sexual offending and Tambua has been remanded in custody pending a court appearance.

Manning said “a thorough police investigation ensued overseen by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Specialist Operations).”

Investigators handling this case received technical advice from the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership.