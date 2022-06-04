G-G Attends Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The first week of June marks the official celebrations of the Queen’s 70th Platinum Jubilee anniversary since her accession to the throne in 1952, being the longest serving monarch and head of Commonwealth of Nations and as Head of State of Papua New Guinea.

The Governor General was among Heads of State of other Commonwealth countries invited to celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee in London this week, which included Trooping of the Colour and lighting of principal beacon by the Queen and a military fly-past yesterday.

Sir Bob Dadae will also be attending a Platinum Jubilee Concert and Pageant on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday 6th June, the Governor General is expected to meet with his counterpart from New Zealand, Governor General, Dame Cindy Kiro.

Sir Bob Dadae and wife Lady Emeline Dadae will return to the country at the end of next week.