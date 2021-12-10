Fr. Jan Czuba’s Case On Trial

Acting Judge, Laura Kuvi questioned Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (DHERST) Manager National Online Selection System, Daniel Kereka during a trial case against sidelined DHERST Secretary Fr. Jan Czuba

Mr Kereka, who was the sixth witness, only gave opinions of the advantages and the disadvantages of the national online selection system, without providing concrete records and evidences of what his opinions were based on the case against Fr. Jan.

Lawyer representing Fr. Czuba, Edward Sasingian, during cross examining Kereka said the online selection system was moved forward by former DHERST deputy secretary operations Steven Matainaho, who had a background and was a project which all its paper work had been audited for.

This was after lawyer, Trish Aihi, from the office of the Public Prosecutor asked Kereka to outline the advantages and disadvantages of the online selection system and its operational costs were to the government.

Justice Kuvi, upon hearing Kereka's statement said what he was saying was not backed with any proper records and had not established anything relevant.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer, Timothy Gitua, who is an officer attached with the National Fraud Office also gave evidence. His engagement of arresting and charging Fr. Jan was questioned by the Court.

The Court heard that the arrest was made using documents that had been cleared by Finance and Treasury and that no specific document was identified regarding Fr. Czuba’s engagement of the Polish Company, PSG Accademia, for the building of the National online selection system.

Meanwhile, the State Solicitor and an officer from Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) will appear today, Friday, 10th December to verify IPA documents, concerning payments made to PSG Accademia.