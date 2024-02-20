Former head teacher arrested

The duo were arrested and charged by Madang’s Transnational Crime and Investigation Unit after the new head teacher of Kovon Primary School, in Kovon LLG, Middle Ramu District, provided information to police, supported by the school’s board.

It was alleged that the suspects conspired with a bank teller to withdraw K10,000 from Kovon Primary’s account on Monday, February 12th, 2024.

Police apprehended the suspects in Madang town on Thursday, February 15th, at 3.45pm.

They confessed to the crime during interrogation at the Jomba investigation office.

Police reported that of the K10,000, half was given to the teller – who has been identified – while the other K5,000 was divided between the two men.

When the suspects were searched, K1,100 was found on the former head teacher, while the education officer had K550 on him.

The cash, including their mobile phones containing incriminating text and WhatsApp messages, were seized as evidence