FODE centre for Gulf

Sir Chris made the presentation at the main FODE centre in Port Moresby yesterday.

He said that the plan to have FODE in the province is to increase literacy levels, and the overall standard of education and infrastructure.

“I would like very much that FODE becomes an integral part of the learning curriculum in the province. However, accessibility is a challenge for many,” Sir Chris said.

FODE Principal Anthony Rayappan agreed that accessibility to education especially in the remote areas of Gulf is challenging.

Rayappen urged the people of Gulf and the provincial government to allocate land for the FODE centre so that they can commence work.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary for Education Walipe Wingi said the partnership with Gulf signifies the importance of FODE at the provincial level.