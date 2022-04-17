Five Political Parties Certified

The five new Parties are; the League for National Advancement Party, Advance PNG Party, Future of PNG Party, The People’s Alliance Party and People’s Transformation Party.

After close evaluation and assessment by the Integrity Commission, the Parties were recognized as political entities and were issued with certificates.

The Commission’s Director of Policy and Legal, Emmanuel Pok said the five newly registered parties are the last leading up to the country’s National General Elections (NGE).

Meantime, four parties have been re-instated based on appeal, they are among 11 parties that were de-registered in January. The four parties are, PNG Youth Party, Wantok in Godly Services Party, PNG Destiny Party and People’s United Assembly Party.

Upon the issuing of writs for 2022 NGE, the registry will gazette the final list of political parties that will be eligible to endorse candidates and participate in the elections.