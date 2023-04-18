Final farewell to Sir Rabbie

The service was attended by family, friends, VIPs and dignitaries that followed with the laying of wreaths at the entrance followed by the arrival of the casket with the PNG Defence Force Ceremonial Guard performing.

The service included choral items and hymns, as well as tributes from former members of parliament and family members. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, will deliver a keynote address at the Independence Hill.

The program included Bible readings, a sermon, and a final dedication and committal.

Special eulogy was read by former member for Lae Bart Philemon and a tribute from the only surviving gang of four Sir Charles Lepani.

Tributes and words of acknowledgement were given by Sir Rabbie’s eldest sons Isaac and Rabbie Jnr followed by a tribute from Prime Minister James Marape and then a benediction given by Reverend Dr. Jack Moha.

The casket will then be transported to Independence Hill for the burial program. The program includes the lowering of the casket, a traditional farewell song by the Tolai Choir, and the firing of volleys. The program will end with a bugler playing 'Rouse' followed by the presentation of the National Flag to the Chief Mourner.