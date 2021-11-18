ExxonMobil PNG Supports St John Ambulance

St. John Ambulance in partnership with corporate organizations has launched an air ambulance service to take critical medical assistance to people in remote areas.

ExxonMobil PNG, the operator of the PNG LNG Project recently announced its support to St. John Ambulance’s effort to improve public health initiatives in the country.

“The safety and health of local communities is a priority,” said ExxonMobil PNG’s Medicine and Occupational Health Manager, Dr. Nirven Kumar.

“Our commitment includes making funding available to support public health initiatives like the St. John air ambulance service. It is hoped that through this service, lives will be saved by delivering emergency medical services to people in remote locations.”

The focus for the air ambulance is to have St. John Ambulance medical professionals move by air to stabilise and retrieve patients suffering from potentially life-threatening emergencies.

St John Ambulance CEO Commissioner Matt Cannon said, “Last year, our flying medical team launched 46 missions with 157 hours spent in the air helping people reach vital medical care. Across PNG we know there are many more mothers and neonates needing rescue by air. That’s why we are pleased ExxonMobil has come on board to support the flying medical team and air ambulance.”

“The ambulance control centre handles tens of thousands of calls each year of which almost 20 percent are maternally related emergencies. When there is no road access, we can't reach a member of the community suffering a life-threatening emergency like post-partum bleeding. Previously we would scramble to try to find funding to launch an air medical evacuation. Tragically, patients can die when help from an ambulance doesn’t reach them in time,” Mr. Cannon stated.

St John Ambulance said launching a helicopter for a medical evacuation in remote parts of Central or Gulf Provinces is very expensive so the funding from ExxonMobil PNG will give a mother and her child an opportunity to live.