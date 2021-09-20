Eoe Assumes Acting PM Role

Prime Minister James Marape made the announcement today before leaving for the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA.

This is Prime Minister Marape’s first attendance at the UNGA as prime minister since taking office in May 2019.

“I have had to turn down the invitation to the 74th UNGA in 2019 due to the Bougainville

Referendum. The 2020 opportunity was also missed because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“The opportunity at the UNGA this year provides us the chance to present our position on development in relation to our bio-diversity and rainforests. As many of you know, PNG holds 6 to 7 percent of the world's biodiversity and up to 13 percent of the world's rainforest,” The Prime Minister said.

Mr Marape said in his Country Statement, he would inform the Assembly on PNG's development needs and request UN members to explore means to complement these aspirations.

“I am of the hope that with understanding and collaboration, industrialized member countries of the United Nations - whom we call "our big brothers" for the leading role they play in our global community.

“I will find a middle ground to negotiate for the country the best solutions to conserving our bio-diversity and rainforest in exchange for development incentive. So that, together, we mitigate the threat climate change is posing to our planet.”

The Prime Minister will also be speaking on behalf of Small Island States in the Pacific that are impacted by global warming.



“It is time global climate fund institutions that continuously tell us to preserve our untouched tracts of rainforest started considering paying those development dollars for our basic services such as health, education and quality economic infrastructure.